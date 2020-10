Dr. Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam’s 89th birth anniversary is being observed on October 15, 2020. He is well-known as the Missile Man of India. His contribution to the research and development of the missile sector is unparalleled. He also served as the 11th president of India. He wrote a number of books including Wings of Fire: An Autobiography, India 2020: A Vision for the New Millennium; 22 poems, and four songs during his lifetime.