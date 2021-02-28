COVID-19 Updates World 114,379,919 World Confirmed: 114,379,919 Active: 21,911,256 Recovered: 89,931,084 Death: 2,537,579

USA 29,202,824 USA Confirmed: 29,202,824 Active: 9,045,632 Recovered: 19,632,523 Death: 524,669

India 11,096,731 India Confirmed: 11,096,731 Active: 164,475 Recovered: 10,775,169 Death: 157,087

Brazil 10,517,232 Brazil Confirmed: 10,517,232 Active: 876,529 Recovered: 9,386,440 Death: 254,263

Russia 4,234,720 Russia Confirmed: 4,234,720 Active: 349,571 Recovered: 3,799,406 Death: 85,743

UK 4,170,519 UK Confirmed: 4,170,519 Active: 1,201,606 Recovered: 2,846,208 Death: 122,705

Italy 2,907,825 Italy Confirmed: 2,907,825 Active: 411,966 Recovered: 2,398,352 Death: 97,507

Turkey 2,693,164 Turkey Confirmed: 2,693,164 Active: 98,938 Recovered: 2,565,723 Death: 28,503

Germany 2,444,177 Germany Confirmed: 2,444,177 Active: 130,388 Recovered: 2,243,200 Death: 70,589

Pakistan 579,973 Pakistan Confirmed: 579,973 Active: 21,836 Recovered: 545,277 Death: 12,860

China 89,893 China Confirmed: 89,893 Active: 218 Recovered: 85,039 Death: 4,636

The day is celebrated every year on the 28th of February to commemorate the discovery of the ‘Raman Effect’.

On this day, Physicist CV Raman announced the discovery of the ‘Raman Effect’ for which he was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1930.

The day is aimed at spreading the message of the importance of science and its application in human life. The theme for National Science Day 2021 is ‘Future of Science and Technology and Innovation: Impact on Education Skills and Work’.

The Government is implementing several schemes to encourage students and youth of the country towards the field of science and technology.

The “Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research ” is a major scheme in operation to attract, motivate, nurture and train meritorious students to study science subjects and opt for careers in Research and Development.

The Centre also announced the allocation of 50 thousand crore rupees over five years for the National Research Foundation to support researchers working across several streams of Science and Technology.