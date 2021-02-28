National Science Day being observed today
The day is celebrated every year on 28th of February to commemorate the discovery of the ‘Raman Effect’. On this day, Physicist CV Raman announced the discovery of the 'Raman's Effect' for which he was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1930.
-
World
114,379,919
WorldConfirmed: 114,379,919Active: 21,911,256Recovered: 89,931,084Death: 2,537,579
-
USA
29,202,824
USAConfirmed: 29,202,824Active: 9,045,632Recovered: 19,632,523Death: 524,669
-
India
11,096,731
IndiaConfirmed: 11,096,731Active: 164,475Recovered: 10,775,169Death: 157,087
-
Brazil
10,517,232
BrazilConfirmed: 10,517,232Active: 876,529Recovered: 9,386,440Death: 254,263
-
Russia
4,234,720
RussiaConfirmed: 4,234,720Active: 349,571Recovered: 3,799,406Death: 85,743
-
UK
4,170,519
UKConfirmed: 4,170,519Active: 1,201,606Recovered: 2,846,208Death: 122,705
-
Italy
2,907,825
ItalyConfirmed: 2,907,825Active: 411,966Recovered: 2,398,352Death: 97,507
-
Turkey
2,693,164
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,693,164Active: 98,938Recovered: 2,565,723Death: 28,503
-
Germany
2,444,177
GermanyConfirmed: 2,444,177Active: 130,388Recovered: 2,243,200Death: 70,589
-
Pakistan
579,973
PakistanConfirmed: 579,973Active: 21,836Recovered: 545,277Death: 12,860
-
China
89,893
ChinaConfirmed: 89,893Active: 218Recovered: 85,039Death: 4,636
The day is celebrated every year on the 28th of February to commemorate the discovery of the ‘Raman Effect’.
On this day, Physicist CV Raman announced the discovery of the ‘Raman Effect’ for which he was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1930.
The day is aimed at spreading the message of the importance of science and its application in human life. The theme for National Science Day 2021 is ‘Future of Science and Technology and Innovation: Impact on Education Skills and Work’.
The Government is implementing several schemes to encourage students and youth of the country towards the field of science and technology.
The “Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research ” is a major scheme in operation to attract, motivate, nurture and train meritorious students to study science subjects and opt for careers in Research and Development.
The Centre also announced the allocation of 50 thousand crore rupees over five years for the National Research Foundation to support researchers working across several streams of Science and Technology.