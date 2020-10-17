Navratri 2020: PM Modi extends greetings on day 1

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Prime minister Narendra Modi extends his wish on the occasion of day 1 of Navratri.”Many congratulations on the auspicious festival of Navratri. May Mother Jagadamba bring happiness, peace and prosperity to all of you. Jai Mata Di,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

