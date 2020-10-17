Navratri 2020: PM Modi extends greetings on day 1

Prime minister Narendra Modi extends his wish on the occasion of day 1 of Navratri.”Many congratulations on the auspicious festival of Navratri. May Mother Jagadamba bring happiness, peace and prosperity to all of you. Jai Mata Di,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

ॐ देवी शैलपुत्र्यै नमः॥ Pranams to Maa Shailputri on Day 1 of Navratri. With her blessings, may our planet be safe, healthy and prosperous. May her blessings give us strength to bring a positive change in the lives of the poor and downtrodden. pic.twitter.com/0iIMFx8cZz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 17, 2020