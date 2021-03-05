NCB likely to file 30,000 Page Chargesheet in SSR Drug Case

COVID-19 Updates World 116,248,288 World Confirmed: 116,248,288 Active: 21,752,807 Recovered: 91,913,341 Death: 2,582,140

USA 29,526,086 USA Confirmed: 29,526,086 Active: 8,899,008 Recovered: 20,093,442 Death: 533,636

India 11,173,761 India Confirmed: 11,173,761 Active: 176,283 Recovered: 10,839,894 Death: 157,584

Brazil 10,796,506 Brazil Confirmed: 10,796,506 Active: 898,298 Recovered: 9,637,020 Death: 261,188

Russia 4,290,135 Russia Confirmed: 4,290,135 Active: 332,455 Recovered: 3,869,857 Death: 87,823

UK 4,201,358 UK Confirmed: 4,201,358 Active: 980,769 Recovered: 3,096,564 Death: 124,025

Italy 2,999,119 Italy Confirmed: 2,999,119 Active: 446,439 Recovered: 2,453,706 Death: 98,974

Turkey 2,746,158 Turkey Confirmed: 2,746,158 Active: 116,182 Recovered: 2,601,137 Death: 28,839

Germany 2,484,306 Germany Confirmed: 2,484,306 Active: 120,199 Recovered: 2,292,100 Death: 72,007

Pakistan 587,014 Pakistan Confirmed: 587,014 Active: 17,117 Recovered: 556,769 Death: 13,128

China 89,952 China Confirmed: 89,952 Active: 178 Recovered: 85,138 Death: 4,636

Mumbai, 5/3: The Narcotics Control Bureau(NCB) will file a 30,000-page charegesheet in the Sushant Singh Rajput Drug case. NCB chief Sameer Wankhede will file the charge sheet himself.

Sushant’s Girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty is also named in the charge sheet. Reports suggest, around 33 people are named in the charge sheet.

Apart from Rhea Chakraborty, NCB has also named several drug peddlers and other accused persons in the charge sheet. Most of them were arrested by NCB earlier.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his house in June last year. Several arrests were made, including that of actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty, who were accused of supplying drugs to the late actor.

The drug case was registered with the agency in August last year after a disclosure by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).