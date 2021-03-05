NCB likely to file 30,000 Page Chargesheet in SSR Drug Case
Sushant's Girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty is also named in the charge sheet.
Mumbai, 5/3: The Narcotics Control Bureau(NCB) will file a 30,000-page charegesheet in the Sushant Singh Rajput Drug case. NCB chief Sameer Wankhede will file the charge sheet himself.
Sushant’s Girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty is also named in the charge sheet. Reports suggest, around 33 people are named in the charge sheet.
Apart from Rhea Chakraborty, NCB has also named several drug peddlers and other accused persons in the charge sheet. Most of them were arrested by NCB earlier.
Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his house in June last year. Several arrests were made, including that of actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty, who were accused of supplying drugs to the late actor.
The drug case was registered with the agency in August last year after a disclosure by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).