BJP Announces E Sreedharan as its CM Candidate

Thiruvananthapuram, 5/3: Kerala BJP chief K Surendran announced that ‘Metro Man’ E Sreedharan will be BJP’s Chief Minister candidate in the upcoming Kerala Assembly Election 2021. The polls in Kerala are scheduled to take place on April 6.
Sreedharan enjoys a cult status in Kerala and other parts of the country for his work.
He is credited with changing the face of public transport in India with his leadership in building the Konkan Railway and the Delhi Metro while he served as the Managing Director of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.
“If BJP comes to power in Kerala, I am ready to become the chief minister. The party has not asked me till now as it is too premature. But if BJP asks me, I am willing to take up the post and show how a state can be run efficiently like we are running DMRC,” Sreedharan told ANI.