Earthquake of Magnitude 6.9 hits New Zealand, Authorities issues Tsunami warning

Wellington, 5/3: A severe Earthquake of 6.9 magnitude has hit the East of New Zealand’s North Island. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) has issued a Tsunami warning in its statement.
Tsunami waves were possible within 300 km of the quake’s epicenter, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) said.
Authorities have advised people in coastal areas to move immediately to high ground. “Anyone near the coast who felt a long or strong quake should move immediately to the nearest high ground, or as far inland as you can,” it further said.
There were no reports of casualties or any kind of damages.