Neha Kakkar expressed her love for Rohanpreet

Indian Idol 12 judge and singer Neha Kakkar has finally revealed the truth about her love life with Rohanpreet Singh. She has publicly expressed her love for Rohanpreet. There were talks about the marriage of both of them for a long time. Neha stamped herself on the discussions and shared her love-filled post with a cute picture on social media, expressing her love for Rohan. Seeing Neha’s love-e-expression like this, Rohanpreet Singh has also commented on the post.

Singer Neha Kakkar is very active on social media. Her fan following on social media is very high. Therefore, she told Rohanpreet Singh’s own in front of her fans. She shared a picture of a cutie of both of them, in which Neha wrote – ‘Tum Mere Ho”. This social media post of Neha Kakkar is becoming increasingly viral. In the caption, Neha has also given the hashtag by mixing the names of both of them #NehuPreet.