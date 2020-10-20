Neha Kakkar shares video of her roka ceremony with Rohanpreet Singh

The news of Neha Kakkar’s marriage is getting increasingly frequent. Meanwhile, Neha has shared a video of the Roka Ceremony with Rohanpreet Singh. It is reported that Neha is going to tie the knot with Rohanpreet Singh on October 24. Both are very active on social media and since the news of their relationship has come out, both are sharing many beautiful pictures on social media. In this video of her Roka Ceremony, Neha and Rohanpreet are dancing and very happy together with the drums.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet’s song ‘Nehu Da Vyah’ is also going to be released a day later i.e. on 21st. While sharing her Roka Ceremony video, Neha wrote, ‘Nehu Da Vyah’ video is releasing tomorrow. Till then a small gift for my fans and lovers of ‘Nehupreet’. I love you Rohanpreet and family … thank you Mrs. and Mr. Kakkar means mamma-papa for this lovely Ceremony.