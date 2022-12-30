ଋଷଭ ପନ୍ତଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ପ୍ରାର୍ଥନା କଲେ ପଡୋଶୀ ପାକିସ୍ତାନୀ ଖେଳାଳି, ଦେଖନ୍ତୁ ଟୁଇଟ୍ କ’ଣ କହିଲେ ?

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ଭାରତୀୟ କ୍ରିକେଟର ଋଷଭ ପନ୍ତ କାର ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣାରେ ଆହତ ହେବା ପରେ ତାଙ୍କ ପ୍ରଶଂସକ, କ୍ରିକେଟ୍ ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିତ୍ୱ ତଥା ଦେଶ ତଥା ବିଦେଶରେ ଉପସ୍ଥିତ ଥିବା ସମସ୍ତ ଲୋକ ତାଙ୍କୁ ଶୀଘ୍ର ଆରୋଗ୍ୟ କାମନା କରୁଛନ୍ତି। ଏହି ସମୟରେ ପଡୋଶୀ ଦେଶ ପାକିସ୍ତାନର ଷ୍ଟାର କ୍ରିକେଟରମାନେ ମଧ୍ୟ ଋଷଭ ପନ୍ତଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ଟ୍ୱିଟ୍ କରି ଶୀଘ୍ର ଆରୋଗ୍ୟ ପାଇଁ ପ୍ରାର୍ଥନା କରିଛନ୍ତି।

Praying for @RishabhPant17 — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) December 30, 2022

Prayers and best wishes for @RishabhPant17 — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) December 30, 2022

I hope there's nothing serious @RishabhPant17 I wish you a quick recovery and many prayers bhai. InshaAllah you will be fine and back on field very soon ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gy5WhoO0gf — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) December 30, 2022