ଋଷଭ ପନ୍ତଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ପ୍ରାର୍ଥନା କଲେ ପଡୋଶୀ ପାକିସ୍ତାନୀ ଖେଳାଳି, ଦେଖନ୍ତୁ ଟୁଇଟ୍ କ’ଣ କହିଲେ ?

By Manoj Kumar Rout

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ଭାରତୀୟ କ୍ରିକେଟର ଋଷଭ ପନ୍ତ କାର ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣାରେ ଆହତ ହେବା ପରେ ତାଙ୍କ ପ୍ରଶଂସକ, କ୍ରିକେଟ୍ ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିତ୍ୱ ତଥା ଦେଶ ତଥା ବିଦେଶରେ ଉପସ୍ଥିତ ଥିବା ସମସ୍ତ ଲୋକ ତାଙ୍କୁ ଶୀଘ୍ର ଆରୋଗ୍ୟ କାମନା କରୁଛନ୍ତି। ଏହି ସମୟରେ ପଡୋଶୀ ଦେଶ ପାକିସ୍ତାନର ଷ୍ଟାର କ୍ରିକେଟରମାନେ ମଧ୍ୟ ଋଷଭ ପନ୍ତଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ଟ୍ୱିଟ୍ କରି ଶୀଘ୍ର ଆରୋଗ୍ୟ ପାଇଁ ପ୍ରାର୍ଥନା କରିଛନ୍ତି।

