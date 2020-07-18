Netflix is offering 83 years of free subscription, Know how to avail this

Popular video streaming platform Netflix brought a lucrative deal for its costumer. Now you can get a free Netflix subscription for 83 years. Isn’t it a great deal? But wait, the catch is, you have to win a video game OTT platform is celebrating the release of American superhero film The Old Guard starring Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari among others.

Netflix introduced a browser-based video game that you can take part in starting Friday through Sunday. You play as the Labrys-wielding immortal whose mission is to defeat hordes of enemies.If you can win the game , Netflix’s subscription is all yours.

What are you waiting for..Hurry up.