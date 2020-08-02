New guidelines for International passengers entering India

New guidelines have been issued by the home ministry for the international passengers travelling to India. These guidelines will be applicable from August 8.

The aviation regulator DGCA has extended the ban on scheduled international flights to and from the country till August 31.

This restriction will not be applicable onion all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

The travellers should give an undertaking on the website that they would undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days i.e. 7 days paid institutional quarantine at their own cost, followed by 7 days isolation at home with self-monitoring.

If they provide negative RT-PCR results, they will skip institutional quarentine.