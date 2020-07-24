New Trick by China, Asking poor countries to buy Chinese Corona vaccine by taking loan from China

The whole world is aware of China’s tricks. It has become a habit of China to trap poor countries by giving cheap loans. Even during the Coronavirus pandemic, China is not deterred by its antics. China has told Latin America and the Caribbean countries that they can take loans from them and take the Corona Vaccine prepared by them. China’s Foreign Minister has offered a loan of one billion dollars i.e. 700 crore rupees for this.

China’s loan plan

According to a statement issued by Mexico Foreign Ministry, the Foreign Minister of China has said that the vaccines being prepared here can be used by people all over the world. For this, a loan of 1 billion dollars will be given by them. According to CNN, the President of Mexico thanked the Chinese and said, “We are grateful to the Chinese government.”