New type of Coronavirus found in Malaysia , 10 times more dangerous

Coronavirus is wreaking havoc all over the world. So far, 7.73 lakh people have died in the world. Now another dangerous coronavirus has emerged. This has been recorded in Malaysia. The strain of this novel coronavirus called D614G is said to spread 10 times faster than others. This information has been given by the Director-General of Health Noor Hisham Abdullah of Malaysia on the Facebook page.

According to the information, the mutation has been seen in three cases from a cluster that started when a restaurant owner and permanent resident returned from India to the country. It has also been found in another cluster case that started from a person who returned from the Philippines. Abdullah said that the new form of this coronavirus could mean that existing studies on vaccines against mutations may be incomplete or ineffective.