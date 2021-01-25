New Wave of Coronavirus hits North China

COVID-19 Updates
  • World 99,840,763
    World
    Confirmed: 99,840,763
    Active: 25,854,189
    Recovered: 71,846,064
    Death: 2,140,510
  • USA 25,702,125
    USA
    Confirmed: 25,702,125
    Active: 9,862,996
    Recovered: 15,409,639
    Death: 429,490
  • India 10,668,674
    India
    Confirmed: 10,668,674
    Active: 185,082
    Recovered: 10,330,084
    Death: 153,508
  • Brazil 8,844,600
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 8,844,600
    Active: 973,749
    Recovered: 7,653,770
    Death: 217,081
  • Russia 3,738,690
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,738,690
    Active: 518,009
    Recovered: 3,150,763
    Death: 69,918
  • UK 3,647,463
    UK
    Confirmed: 3,647,463
    Active: 1,918,124
    Recovered: 1,631,400
    Death: 97,939
  • Italy 2,466,813
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,466,813
    Active: 499,278
    Recovered: 1,882,074
    Death: 85,461
  • Turkey 2,429,605
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,429,605
    Active: 96,811
    Recovered: 2,307,721
    Death: 25,073
  • Germany 2,147,740
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,147,740
    Active: 271,463
    Recovered: 1,823,500
    Death: 52,777
  • Pakistan 534,041
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 534,041
    Active: 33,820
    Recovered: 488,903
    Death: 11,318
  • China 89,115
    China
    Confirmed: 89,115
    Active: 1,849
    Recovered: 82,631
    Death: 4,635

Beijing, 25/1: A city in Northern China has brought 26,000 temporary treatment rooms online as the Northern Part of the country battles with a new COVID 19 wave.

The single-occupancy rooms in the Nangong city in Hebei province is well-equipped with their own toilet, showers, and other essentials, according to a report in Xinhua News Agency.

Special attention is given to Hebei as it is near the Chinese capital Beijing. The province is under lockdown, to control the infections from spreading.

The Provincial capital Shijiazhung and Xingtai city is sealed completely as they encompass Nangong. Community isolation and large scale testing has been implemented.

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
