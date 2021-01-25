New Wave of Coronavirus hits North China

-
World
99,840,763
WorldConfirmed: 99,840,763Active: 25,854,189Recovered: 71,846,064Death: 2,140,510
-
USA
25,702,125
USAConfirmed: 25,702,125Active: 9,862,996Recovered: 15,409,639Death: 429,490
-
India
10,668,674
IndiaConfirmed: 10,668,674Active: 185,082Recovered: 10,330,084Death: 153,508
-
Brazil
8,844,600
BrazilConfirmed: 8,844,600Active: 973,749Recovered: 7,653,770Death: 217,081
-
Russia
3,738,690
RussiaConfirmed: 3,738,690Active: 518,009Recovered: 3,150,763Death: 69,918
-
UK
3,647,463
UKConfirmed: 3,647,463Active: 1,918,124Recovered: 1,631,400Death: 97,939
-
Italy
2,466,813
ItalyConfirmed: 2,466,813Active: 499,278Recovered: 1,882,074Death: 85,461
-
Turkey
2,429,605
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,429,605Active: 96,811Recovered: 2,307,721Death: 25,073
-
Germany
2,147,740
GermanyConfirmed: 2,147,740Active: 271,463Recovered: 1,823,500Death: 52,777
-
Pakistan
534,041
PakistanConfirmed: 534,041Active: 33,820Recovered: 488,903Death: 11,318
-
China
89,115
ChinaConfirmed: 89,115Active: 1,849Recovered: 82,631Death: 4,635
Beijing, 25/1: A city in Northern China has brought 26,000 temporary treatment rooms online as the Northern Part of the country battles with a new COVID 19 wave.
The single-occupancy rooms in the Nangong city in Hebei province is well-equipped with their own toilet, showers, and other essentials, according to a report in Xinhua News Agency.
Special attention is given to Hebei as it is near the Chinese capital Beijing. The province is under lockdown, to control the infections from spreading.
The Provincial capital Shijiazhung and Xingtai city is sealed completely as they encompass Nangong. Community isolation and large scale testing has been implemented.