New Wave of Coronavirus hits North China

COVID-19 Updates World 99,840,763 World Confirmed: 99,840,763 Active: 25,854,189 Recovered: 71,846,064 Death: 2,140,510

USA 25,702,125 USA Confirmed: 25,702,125 Active: 9,862,996 Recovered: 15,409,639 Death: 429,490

India 10,668,674 India Confirmed: 10,668,674 Active: 185,082 Recovered: 10,330,084 Death: 153,508

Brazil 8,844,600 Brazil Confirmed: 8,844,600 Active: 973,749 Recovered: 7,653,770 Death: 217,081

Russia 3,738,690 Russia Confirmed: 3,738,690 Active: 518,009 Recovered: 3,150,763 Death: 69,918

UK 3,647,463 UK Confirmed: 3,647,463 Active: 1,918,124 Recovered: 1,631,400 Death: 97,939

Italy 2,466,813 Italy Confirmed: 2,466,813 Active: 499,278 Recovered: 1,882,074 Death: 85,461

Turkey 2,429,605 Turkey Confirmed: 2,429,605 Active: 96,811 Recovered: 2,307,721 Death: 25,073

Germany 2,147,740 Germany Confirmed: 2,147,740 Active: 271,463 Recovered: 1,823,500 Death: 52,777

Pakistan 534,041 Pakistan Confirmed: 534,041 Active: 33,820 Recovered: 488,903 Death: 11,318

China 89,115 China Confirmed: 89,115 Active: 1,849 Recovered: 82,631 Death: 4,635

Beijing, 25/1: A city in Northern China has brought 26,000 temporary treatment rooms online as the Northern Part of the country battles with a new COVID 19 wave.

The single-occupancy rooms in the Nangong city in Hebei province is well-equipped with their own toilet, showers, and other essentials, according to a report in Xinhua News Agency.

Special attention is given to Hebei as it is near the Chinese capital Beijing. The province is under lockdown, to control the infections from spreading.

The Provincial capital Shijiazhung and Xingtai city is sealed completely as they encompass Nangong. Community isolation and large scale testing has been implemented.