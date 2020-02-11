New Zeland defeats India by 5 wickets

Bay Oval, 11/2: Riding on combined batting display from Martin Guptil 66(46) and Henry Nicholls (80 of 113) and some lusty blows from Colin de Grandhomme 58(28) helped New Zeland to win the series 3-0. Today Guptill was off to a flier. Never seen Bumrah being hit like said Ian Smith on air when he smashed a six and four off successive balls. Thakur, who’s known for swing, wasn’t given the new ball strangely. Saini not having a good day made matters worse.

For India, all the bowlers were expensive except Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja. Chahal took 3 wickets.