Night Curfew Imposed in four Cities till March 31. Know Details!

WorldConfirmed: 120,832,267Active: 20,682,420Recovered: 97,476,140Death: 2,673,707
USAConfirmed: 30,138,586Active: 7,304,022Recovered: 22,286,551Death: 548,013
BrazilConfirmed: 11,525,477Active: 1,133,921Recovered: 10,111,954Death: 279,602
IndiaConfirmed: 11,409,831Active: 223,396Recovered: 11,027,543Death: 158,892
RussiaConfirmed: 4,409,438Active: 302,281Recovered: 4,014,220Death: 92,937
UKConfirmed: 4,263,527Active: 611,232Recovered: 3,526,715Death: 125,580
ItalyConfirmed: 3,238,394Active: 530,357Recovered: 2,605,538Death: 102,499
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,894,893Active: 148,372Recovered: 2,716,969Death: 29,552
GermanyConfirmed: 2,585,385Active: 137,070Recovered: 2,374,200Death: 74,115
PakistanConfirmed: 609,964Active: 23,355Recovered: 573,014Death: 13,595
ChinaConfirmed: 90,062Active: 182Recovered: 85,244Death: 4,636
Ahmedabad, 16/3: The Government of Gujarat has imposed night curfew on four cities of the state to contain the fresh surge in COVID-19 cases.
The night curfew will come into effect in four metros- Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot from March 17 and will continue till March 31. The night curfew will be implemented in these cities for eight hours – 10 pm to 6 am.
A ‘pre-night curfew’ system will be maintained in these four metros till March 16 from 12 pm to 6 am, the Gujarat government said in its order.