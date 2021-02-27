Night Curfew in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot extended for 15 days

-
New Delhi, 27/2: The Gujurat Government has extended the Night curfew in four major cities of the state Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, and Rajkot for 15 days.
The Gujarat government had issued an official statement regarding the night curfew in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, and Rajkot. This is the fifth extension of the night curfew, which first came into force in November last year after a spurt in coronavirus cases in these cities post-Diwali.
The present night curfew begins at 12 am and ends at 6 am. The statement about the extended night curfew does not mention the time. It is expected that the present schedule will continue.
In view of increasing coronavirus cases, the government has decided to expedite the vaccination drive, the statement said.
Gujarat has so far reported 2,69,031 Covid-19 cases, out of which 2,62,487 patients have recovered. On Friday, it reported 460 new cases.