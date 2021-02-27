Night Curfew in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot extended for 15 days

COVID-19 Updates World 114,066,288 World Confirmed: 114,066,288 Active: 21,919,897 Recovered: 89,615,341 Death: 2,531,050

USA 29,136,912 USA Confirmed: 29,136,912 Active: 9,079,762 Recovered: 19,534,068 Death: 523,082

India 11,079,979 India Confirmed: 11,079,979 Active: 159,558 Recovered: 10,763,451 Death: 156,970

Brazil 10,457,794 Brazil Confirmed: 10,457,794 Active: 848,832 Recovered: 9,355,974 Death: 252,988

Russia 4,234,720 Russia Confirmed: 4,234,720 Active: 349,571 Recovered: 3,799,406 Death: 85,743

UK 4,163,085 UK Confirmed: 4,163,085 Active: 1,261,501 Recovered: 2,779,169 Death: 122,415

Italy 2,888,923 Italy Confirmed: 2,888,923 Active: 404,664 Recovered: 2,387,032 Death: 97,227

Turkey 2,683,971 Turkey Confirmed: 2,683,971 Active: 98,754 Recovered: 2,556,785 Death: 28,432

Germany 2,436,506 Germany Confirmed: 2,436,506 Active: 122,885 Recovered: 2,243,200 Death: 70,421

Pakistan 578,797 Pakistan Confirmed: 578,797 Active: 21,554 Recovered: 544,406 Death: 12,837

China 89,887 China Confirmed: 89,887 Active: 230 Recovered: 85,021 Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 27/2: The Gujurat Government has extended the Night curfew in four major cities of the state Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, and Rajkot for 15 days.

The Gujarat government had issued an official statement regarding the night curfew in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, and Rajkot. This is the fifth extension of the night curfew, which first came into force in November last year after a spurt in coronavirus cases in these cities post-Diwali.

The present night curfew begins at 12 am and ends at 6 am. The statement about the extended night curfew does not mention the time. It is expected that the present schedule will continue.

In view of increasing coronavirus cases, the government has decided to expedite the vaccination drive, the statement said.

Gujarat has so far reported 2,69,031 Covid-19 cases, out of which 2,62,487 patients have recovered. On Friday, it reported 460 new cases.