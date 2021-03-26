Nikita Tomar Case: Main Accused Tauseef and Rehan gets Life Imprisonment!

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Faridabad, 26/3: The fast track court gave its verdict on Friday in the famous Nikita Tomar murder case of Faridabad, Haryana. The court of Sartaj Baswana sentenced the two convicts Tausif and Rehan to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 20,000 each at around 4:30 pm. However, it was believed that both would be sentenced to death. The most important thing about the verdict was that the incident took place on October 26 last year. The court pronounced its verdict on the 26th March, 151 days after the murder.

The court has ordered the punishment of life imprisonment and a fine of 20 thousand rupees for both the accused under Section 302 of IPC in the murder case. IPC 366, 34, and 511 impose five-year imprisonment and fine of Rs 2-2 thousand, 120B imprisonment for five years, and fine of Rs Two thousand plus both in Section 27A of Arms Act Was sentenced to four years imprisonment and a fine of two thousand each.

Nikita’s father Moolchand Tomar and maternal uncle Edal Singh Rawat looked satisfied with the court verdict. On the other hand, when the demand for the death sentence was already being done, he said that the court has done its work. Whatever decision has come, is fine. However, at the same time, he has also talked about going to the Supreme Court to demand the hanging.

It would be a coincidence that both the murderers were sentenced to death just five months after the murder. Nikita was assassinated on 26 October 2020. After all the investigations and hearings, the accused were sentenced on March 26, exactly five months later.

The hearing of this case continued for three months and 22 days on the orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The first testimony was held on December 1, 2020. It was attended by Nikitha’s cousins ​​Tarun Tomar and Saheli Nikita Sharma. 55 people testified on behalf of the aggrieved side. Many policemen attended, including family members, the college principal. The defense produced its two witnesses in two days and recorded their statements. On 23 March 2021, testimony from both sides was completed.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
