Nikita Tomar murder case: SIT may file charge sheet today

Haryana, 5/11: The SIT of Faridabad Police has prepared a charge sheet in the Nikita Tomar murder case. Probably the charge sheet will be filed in the court on Thursday. According to the Haryana Police top-level officials, a charge sheet will be filed against the three main accused. The main accused in this case is Tausif. The rest of the accused are Rehan and Azru. The charge sheet includes weapons used in the incident, statements of witnesses, CCTV footage, eyewitness statements, forensic reports, and post mortem reports. Also most important is Nikita’s statement of the friend, in front of whom Nikita was shot. Please tell that on October 26, Nikita was shot and killed in Ballabgarh.