Nila Madhav Panda’s Odia film ‘Kalira Atita’ makes to the Oscars

Bhubaneswar, 20/2: Film Director Nila Madhav Panda’s Odia film ‘Kalira Atita’ has been nominated for the Academy Awards in the general category for Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Director among the other categories.

The film starring Pitobash Tripathy deals with climate change and how it impacts a person.

Talking about the film Nila Madhav Panda said, “Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, theatres are closed in Los Angeles and New York this year. So, we had to go digitally as per the procedures. Now, the movie is made available at the Academy Screening Room and will be viewed by the academy members for votes and nominations.”

He shared his happiness on Twitter and said, “In a year full of challenges, feel extremely happy to announce #KaliraAtita has made its entry into the Oscar race in general entry category 4 Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Director & many other categories. It’s being made available for academy screening, Grateful to everyone”