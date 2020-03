New Delhi, 19/3: The execution of Nirbhaya convicts are scheduled to be held on tomorrow at 5.30 AM. The convicts are playing many tricks to avoid execution. But as it seems, they are running out of options now after Patiala house court denied to put a stay on the death warrant. Tihar Jail authorities have completed the preparation for the execution, including dummy execution. Finally, Nirbhaya and her family will get justice.