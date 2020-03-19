Realme India teases new Narzo lineup for Indian customers

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Mumbai, 19/3: Popular smartphone manufacturing company Realme teases about new  Narzo lineup for Indian customers. As per reports, it will be youth-centric and will take on POCO and Redmi phones. Realme hasn’t revealed much in the way of specifications or price of its upcoming Narzo series of phones. There’s a (somewhat) informative song that gives us glimpses into what the phone has in store for us. It primarily emphasizes on ‘uniqueness’ and ‘high-resolution cameras,’ so those could very well be the focus of the Narzo series.

