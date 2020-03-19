Realme India teases new Narzo lineup for Indian customers

Mumbai, 19/3: Popular smartphone manufacturing company Realme teases about new Narzo lineup for Indian customers. As per reports, it will be youth-centric and will take on POCO and Redmi phones. Realme hasn’t revealed much in the way of specifications or price of its upcoming Narzo series of phones. There’s a (somewhat) informative song that gives us glimpses into what the phone has in store for us. It primarily emphasizes on ‘uniqueness’ and ‘high-resolution cameras,’ so those could very well be the focus of the Narzo series.

Unique. Extraordinary. Bold.

Words that define you, words that define it.

Get ready to #FeelThePower, with the new smartphone series, the #realmeNarzo!

Stay tuned to know more.https://t.co/fMrX6tbyLb pic.twitter.com/g9VhNGpS0N — realme (@realmemobiles) March 19, 2020