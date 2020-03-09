Nirbhaya Convict Vinay plays new trick to escape hanging

New Delhi, 9/3: The four convicts are expected to be hanged on March 20 in connection with the Nirbhaya rape case. Meanwhile, Vinay Sharma, one of the four convicts, appealed the death penalty today. Vinay appealed to the Delhi lieutenant governor. He appealed for the death penalty to be commuted to life imprisonment.

The Patiala House court on May 5 issued a death warrant for the hanging of eight people involved in the Nirbhaya rape case. Akshay, Pawan, Vinay, and Mukesh will be hanged on March 20. He is scheduled to be hanged on March 20 at 5:30 p.m.

The Delhi Patiala House Court has suspended the death sentence on March 3. Therefore, on the 3rd, four convicts were not hanged. The hanging date was moved three times. Earlier, on January 22, February 1 and March 3, the Patiala House Court upheld the death warrant. Convicts are playing new tricks to survive the hangover.