Nirbhaya convicts can’t be hanged on Jan 22 : Delhi govt to HC

New Delhi,15/1: The Delhi government told the High Court that the four convicts in the 2012 Delhi gangrape cannot be hanged on January 22. Previously January 22 is scheduled for their execution.

Standing Counsel for Tihar Jail authorities, Advocate Rahul Mehra, informed the court that the convict can only be hanged after his mercy plea is rejected by the President. As the mercy plea of Mukesh is not rejected yet, thus the convicts cant be hanged on January 22.

Mehra told the court.”The fate of a death convict comes to finality only after his mercy plea is rejected by the President. It can only take place 14 days after the rejection as we are bound by the rule which says that a notice of 14 days must be provided to the convicts after the rejection of mercy plea,”