New Delhi, 2/3: The four convicts involved in the Nirbhaya case will not be hanged tomorrow. The Delhi Patiala Court has issued a stay order on the hanging. The Patiala House Court has suspended him until further notice. The four convicts were to be hanged at 9 a.m. tomorrow. Earlier, two death warrants had been issued. The deadline was earlier set for January 22 and February 1.