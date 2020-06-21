Nita Ambani named among “Top Philanthropist” by US magazine

Reliance Foundation Chairperson and founder Nita Ambani has named among the “Top Philanthropist” by US magazine Town & Country. She has been rewarded for leading the Reliance Foundation in its efforts to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Town and Country magazine said on awarding Nita Ambani the award, “The Reliance Foundation—the philanthropic initiative of Reliance Industries – distributed millions of meals and masks to frontline workers and the poor, set up India’s first hospital for Covid-19 patients, and donated $72 million to an emergency fund.”