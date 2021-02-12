No Anderson, Bess in England’s 12-man squad for 2nd Test Against India

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Chennai, 12/2: England cricket Team announced their 12-man squad for the 2nd test against India at Chennai. James Anderson and Dominic Bess have been left out from the squad. Wicket-keeper batsman Jos Butler has also made way for Ben Foakes. Jofra Archer has been ruled out due to injury.

Here’s England’s 12-man squad for the second Test:

Joe Root, Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Moeen Ali, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Ben Foakes, and Olly Stone.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
