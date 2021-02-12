No Anderson, Bess in England’s 12-man squad for 2nd Test Against India

-
WorldConfirmed: 108,344,091Active: 25,420,136Recovered: 80,543,798Death: 2,380,157
USAConfirmed: 28,002,240Active: 9,584,499Recovered: 17,930,819Death: 486,922
IndiaConfirmed: 10,880,603Active: 135,889Recovered: 10,589,230Death: 155,484
BrazilConfirmed: 9,716,298Active: 836,208Recovered: 8,643,693Death: 236,397
RussiaConfirmed: 4,042,837Active: 404,501Recovered: 3,559,142Death: 79,194
UKConfirmed: 3,998,655Active: 1,826,865Recovered: 2,056,261Death: 115,529
ItalyConfirmed: 2,683,403Active: 405,019Recovered: 2,185,655Death: 92,729
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,564,427Active: 84,144Recovered: 2,453,096Death: 27,187
GermanyConfirmed: 2,321,215Active: 155,702Recovered: 2,101,000Death: 64,513
PakistanConfirmed: 560,363Active: 29,981Recovered: 518,164Death: 12,218
ChinaConfirmed: 89,748Active: 820Recovered: 84,292Death: 4,636
Chennai, 12/2: England cricket Team announced their 12-man squad for the 2nd test against India at Chennai. James Anderson and Dominic Bess have been left out from the squad. Wicket-keeper batsman Jos Butler has also made way for Ben Foakes. Jofra Archer has been ruled out due to injury.
Here’s England’s 12-man squad for the second Test:
Joe Root, Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Moeen Ali, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Ben Foakes, and Olly Stone.