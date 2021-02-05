No ‘chakka jam’ in UP, Uttarakhand and Delhi on Saturday

New Delhi, 5/2: Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait announced that the farmers will not block roads in Uttar Pradesh and Uttrakhand on Saturday as part of the nationwide ‘Chakka Jam’ called by Samyukta Kisan Morcha.

Earlier on Monday, farmer unions had announced a countrywide ”Chakka jam” on February 6 when they would block national and state highways for three hours in protest against the internet ban in areas near their agitation sites.

The SKM also announced guidelines for the peaceful protest.