No ‘chakka jam’ in UP, Uttarakhand and Delhi on Saturday

WorldConfirmed: 105,518,305Active: 25,865,731Recovered: 77,355,763Death: 2,296,811
USAConfirmed: 27,274,783Active: 9,774,432Recovered: 17,033,348Death: 467,003
IndiaConfirmed: 10,803,533Active: 152,363Recovered: 10,496,308Death: 154,862
BrazilConfirmed: 9,397,769Active: 877,123Recovered: 8,291,763Death: 228,883
RussiaConfirmed: 3,934,606Active: 445,379Recovered: 3,413,495Death: 75,732
UKConfirmed: 3,892,459Active: 1,953,699Recovered: 1,828,510Death: 110,250
ItalyConfirmed: 2,597,446Active: 430,277Recovered: 2,076,928Death: 90,241
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,508,988Active: 86,322Recovered: 2,396,199Death: 26,467
GermanyConfirmed: 2,266,799Active: 197,645Recovered: 2,008,200Death: 60,954
PakistanConfirmed: 551,842Active: 32,454Recovered: 507,502Death: 11,886
ChinaConfirmed: 89,669Active: 1,304Recovered: 83,729Death: 4,636
New Delhi, 5/2: Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait announced that the farmers will not block roads in Uttar Pradesh and Uttrakhand on Saturday as part of the nationwide ‘Chakka Jam’ called by Samyukta Kisan Morcha.
Earlier on Monday, farmer unions had announced a countrywide ”Chakka jam” on February 6 when they would block national and state highways for three hours in protest against the internet ban in areas near their agitation sites.
The SKM also announced guidelines for the peaceful protest.