No Democracy in India : Rahul Gandhi

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 24/12: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi targetted the Central government over the detention of his sister Priyanka Gandhi and other senior leaders on their way to meet the President. He also alleged that only 3-4 people are running the country.

After his meeting with President, he said ,” “It is an assault on the idea of India. The government is stopping our MPs from moving out of our office…There is no democracy in India, it is only in imagination, not in reality,”

The police stopped the Congress leader’s march to the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
