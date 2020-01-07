No Flood relief to Kerala

New Delhi,7/1: The central government has released a fund of 6000 cr to seven states affected by floods. But surprisingly Kerala who earlier hit by a destructive flood in 2018 and 2019 has been left out from the list. This is the second time Kerala has been left out from the list. Centre approved the release of Rs 5,908.56 crore to seven states. These states are Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tripura, and Uttar Pradesh. This decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Left ruled states have been left out from the list