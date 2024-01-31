fbpx

ହେମନ୍ତ ସୋରେନଙ୍କ ଇସ୍ତଫାକୁ ନେଇ BJPର ପ୍ରତିକ୍ରିୟା- ‘ଆଇନଠାରୁ ଊର୍ଦ୍ଧ୍ୱରେ କେହି ନାହାନ୍ତି’

By Sunil Kumar Samal

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ଝାଡ଼ଖଣ୍ଡର ବିଜେପି ରାଜ୍ୟସଭା ସାଂସଦ ଦୀପକ ପ୍ରକାଶ ହେମନ୍ତ ସୋରେନଙ୍କ ଇସ୍ତଫା ଉପରେ ନିଜର ମନ୍ତବ୍ୟ ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି। ୪ ବର୍ଷ ଶାସନ କାଳରେ ହେମନ୍ତ ସୋରେନ ଝାଡ଼ଖଣ୍ଡକୁ ଲୁଟ୍ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ସୋରେନ ମଦ ଦୁର୍ନୀତି, ଜମି ଦୁର୍ନୀତି ଓ ଖଣି ଦୁର୍ନୀତିରେ ସମ୍ପୃକ୍ତ ଥିଲେ। କିନ୍ତୁ ଆଇନଠାରୁ କେହି ବଡ଼ ନୁହଁନ୍ତି । ଆଇନ ଆଗରେ ସମସ୍ତେ ସମାନ ।

ଆହୁରି ପଢନ୍ତୁ

ଶୀତ ଦିନେ ଯୌନ ଆଗ୍ରହ କାହିଁକି ବୃଦ୍ଧି…

Bumble-Tinder ବ୍ୟବହାର କରୁଥିଲେ ହୋଇଯାଆନ୍ତୁ…

ଏହା ସହ ଝାଡ଼ଖଣ୍ଡ ବିଜେପି ମୁଖ୍ୟ ବାବୁଲାଲ ମାରାଣ୍ଡି ଦାବି କରିଛନ୍ତି। ଝାଡ଼ଖଣ୍ଡ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଏସ୍ ସି/ଏସ୍ ଟି ଆକ୍ଟ ଅନୁଯାୟୀ ଇଡି ଅଧିକାରୀଙ୍କ ବିରୋଧରେ ଅଭିଯୋଗ କରିଛନ୍ତି। କିନ୍ତୁ ହେମନ୍ତ ସୋରେନ୍ ଏତେ ଭୟଭୀତ ଯେ ସେ ମଧ୍ୟ ହୋସ ହରାଇଥିବା ଜଣାପଡିଛି । ଆଉ ଯେଉଁମାନେ ସେମାନଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ କାମ କରୁଛନ୍ତି, ସେମାନେ ମଧ୍ୟ ନିଜର ଚେତା ହରାଇଥିବା ଜଣାପଡିଛି ।

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

ଶୀତ ଦିନେ ଯୌନ ଆଗ୍ରହ କାହିଁକି ବୃଦ୍ଧି…

Bumble-Tinder ବ୍ୟବହାର କରୁଥିଲେ ହୋଇଯାଆନ୍ତୁ…

ଛାତ୍ରଛାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ଖୁସି ଖବର: ବୃଦ୍ଧି…

BIG BREAKING….ଝାଡ଼ଖଣ୍ଡ…

1 of 19,997

News across the Earth, news close to your heart, Read Odisha Bhaskar English