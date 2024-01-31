ହେମନ୍ତ ସୋରେନଙ୍କ ଇସ୍ତଫାକୁ ନେଇ BJPର ପ୍ରତିକ୍ରିୟା- ‘ଆଇନଠାରୁ ଊର୍ଦ୍ଧ୍ୱରେ କେହି ନାହାନ୍ତି’

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ଝାଡ଼ଖଣ୍ଡର ବିଜେପି ରାଜ୍ୟସଭା ସାଂସଦ ଦୀପକ ପ୍ରକାଶ ହେମନ୍ତ ସୋରେନଙ୍କ ଇସ୍ତଫା ଉପରେ ନିଜର ମନ୍ତବ୍ୟ ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି। ୪ ବର୍ଷ ଶାସନ କାଳରେ ହେମନ୍ତ ସୋରେନ ଝାଡ଼ଖଣ୍ଡକୁ ଲୁଟ୍ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ସୋରେନ ମଦ ଦୁର୍ନୀତି, ଜମି ଦୁର୍ନୀତି ଓ ଖଣି ଦୁର୍ନୀତିରେ ସମ୍ପୃକ୍ତ ଥିଲେ। କିନ୍ତୁ ଆଇନଠାରୁ କେହି ବଡ଼ ନୁହଁନ୍ତି । ଆଇନ ଆଗରେ ସମସ୍ତେ ସମାନ ।

VIDEO | “In four years of rule, Hemant Soren looted Jharkhand. Soren was part of liquor scam, land scam and mining scam. But nobody is bigger than law, all are same under it,” reacts BJP MP @dprakashbjp on Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren’s resignation. pic.twitter.com/vWVVY9flx7

ଏହା ସହ ଝାଡ଼ଖଣ୍ଡ ବିଜେପି ମୁଖ୍ୟ ବାବୁଲାଲ ମାରାଣ୍ଡି ଦାବି କରିଛନ୍ତି। ଝାଡ଼ଖଣ୍ଡ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଏସ୍ ସି/ଏସ୍ ଟି ଆକ୍ଟ ଅନୁଯାୟୀ ଇଡି ଅଧିକାରୀଙ୍କ ବିରୋଧରେ ଅଭିଯୋଗ କରିଛନ୍ତି। କିନ୍ତୁ ହେମନ୍ତ ସୋରେନ୍ ଏତେ ଭୟଭୀତ ଯେ ସେ ମଧ୍ୟ ହୋସ ହରାଇଥିବା ଜଣାପଡିଛି । ଆଉ ଯେଉଁମାନେ ସେମାନଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ କାମ କରୁଛନ୍ତି, ସେମାନେ ମଧ୍ୟ ନିଜର ଚେତା ହରାଇଥିବା ଜଣାପଡିଛି ।

VIDEO | “Jharkhand CM (Hemant Soren) has filed complaint against ED officials under the SC/ST Act. It seems he has lost his mind out of fear. Prima facie, seeing the mistakes in the FIR, I believe truthfulness of this FIR should be investigated that whether it has been filed by… pic.twitter.com/UBwd7iqNVv

