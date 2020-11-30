No party tickets for Muslim candidates: Karnataka BJP leader

Bengaluru, 30/11: KS Eshwarappa, Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) leader said that a party ticket might be given to any Hindu candidate, irrespective of their caste, but not to a Muslim candidate. “We might give the party ticket to any community among Hindus. Whoever we might give it to — maybe Lingayats, Kurubas, Vokkaligas, or Brahmins but definitely, it will not be given to Muslims,” the minister said on Sunday. The minister is known to spew such venomous words, and get into controversy and spread hate. One such instance was when he said that a Muslim candidate might be taken into consideration for getting a ticket only if the candidate had swept the office floors for ten years.