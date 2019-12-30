“No place for violence and revenge in India:-Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi,30/12: AICC general secretary  Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hits out at UP police for their conduct against CAA protesters. She said that India is a peaceful country and there is no place for violence and revenge in India. She also alleged that the UP police is working to fulfill CM Yogi’s badla. This statement came 2 days after Priyanka Gandhi accused UP police of manhandling and misbehaving her during her visit to a retired IPS officer arrested for opposing the Citizenship Act.

She also asked UP CM Yogi Adityanath to follow his dharma symbolized by his saffron cloths.

