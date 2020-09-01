No weekend lockdown in UP

The Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh has announced a concession in Weekend Lockdown. CM Yogi Adityanath (CM Yogi Adityanath) has instructed that now only the weekly detention in the state will be scheduled on Sunday. It is clear that now the markets will open on Saturday as well and in a way, the weekend lockdown is over.

Due to the Corona virus infection, the Uttar Pradesh government had implemented a weekend lockdown in the state a long time ago. Whereas after the instruction of CM Yogi, it has been abolished, but now the weekly detention will continue only on Sunday. Apart from this, there has been a change in the opening time of markets in UP. Now, from Monday to Saturday, markets will be open from 9 am to 9 pm. Whereas earlier this time was from 10 am to 8 pm during the day