Non-bailable warrant against director Shankar

World
103,194,727
WorldConfirmed: 103,194,727Active: 26,107,510Recovered: 74,856,303Death: 2,230,914
USA
26,655,740
USAConfirmed: 26,655,740Active: 9,876,409Recovered: 16,328,950Death: 450,381
India
10,747,091
IndiaConfirmed: 10,747,091Active: 169,654Recovered: 10,423,125Death: 154,312
Brazil
9,176,975
BrazilConfirmed: 9,176,975Active: 954,758Recovered: 7,998,246Death: 223,971
Russia
3,850,439
RussiaConfirmed: 3,850,439Active: 477,253Recovered: 3,300,004Death: 73,182
UK
3,796,088
UKConfirmed: 3,796,088Active: 2,016,581Recovered: 1,673,936Death: 105,571
Italy
2,541,783
ItalyConfirmed: 2,541,783Active: 463,352Recovered: 1,990,152Death: 88,279
Turkey
2,470,901
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,470,901Active: 89,627Recovered: 2,355,409Death: 25,865
Germany
2,217,234
GermanyConfirmed: 2,217,234Active: 238,022Recovered: 1,921,700Death: 57,512
Pakistan
544,813
PakistanConfirmed: 544,813Active: 33,182Recovered: 499,974Death: 11,657
China
89,522
ChinaConfirmed: 89,522Active: 1,668Recovered: 83,218Death: 4,636
Chennai, 31/1: In a major development, a non-bailable warrant was issued by Egmore Metropolitan Magistrate Court II against director Shankar. This development happened as Shankar failed to appear before the court multiple times regarding a plagiarism case. His 2010 blockbuster Enthiran was accused of plagiarism by writer Arur Tamilnadan.
Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starred in the movie Enthiran. Arur complained that the story of Enthiran was copied from his book titled Jiguba. Tamilnadan had published his story in 1996.