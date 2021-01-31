Non-bailable warrant against director Shankar

COVID-19 Updates World 103,194,727 World Confirmed: 103,194,727 Active: 26,107,510 Recovered: 74,856,303 Death: 2,230,914

Chennai, 31/1: In a major development, a non-bailable warrant was issued by Egmore Metropolitan Magistrate Court II against director Shankar. This development happened as Shankar failed to appear before the court multiple times regarding a plagiarism case. His 2010 blockbuster Enthiran was accused of plagiarism by writer Arur Tamilnadan.

Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starred in the movie Enthiran. Arur complained that the story of Enthiran was copied from his book titled Jiguba. Tamilnadan had published his story in 1996.