Sourav Ganguly Discharged from Hospital Today

Kolkata, 31/1: The BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has been discharged from the hospital on Sunday morning. He underwent a second angioplasty on Thursday. This is Ganguly’s second angioplasty in the month. It was done to clear the clogged coronary arteries. He was hospitalized on Wednesday after he complained of chest pain.
On Thursday, two more stents were implanted during the surgery conducted by a team of doctors, including noted cardiologist Dr Devi Shetty and Dr Ashwin Mehta.
“Mr Ganguly is doing fine and his heart is as strong as a normal person. He had an uneventful recovery and we are hopeful that within the next couple of days, he will be able to return to normal life,” a senior doctor of the private hospital, where he was admitted, said.
The former India captain is required to follow a strict routine and needs to be on medication for a few months, he added.