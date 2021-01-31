Polio National Immunization Day celebrated across country

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 31/1Today, Polio National Immunization Day is being celebrated across the country. It is also known as National Immunization Day (NID) or Polio Sunday. On this occasion, the Chief Ministers in all the states across the country started the campaign by feeding pulse polio drops. This campaign will run till 2 February.

Under the Indian government’s campaign to keep the country free from polio, about 17 crore children under the age of five years are given anti-polio medication. About 24 lakh volunteers, 1.5 lakh supervisors, and several civic organizations, WHO, UNICEF, and Rotary are supporting this nationwide campaign. It is the largest vaccination program in the world.

3 crore 40 lakh children of UP to be given drop
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath started the campaign by feeding pulse polio drop at Dufferin Hospital in the capital Lucknow on Sunday. Under the polio campaign in the state, 40 million children under 5 years of age will be given polio drops. The number of polio booths in the state is one lakh 10 thousand. With this, 69 thousand teams have been formed in the state to go from house to house to drop polio. The number of vaccinators in the state is three lakh thirty thousand. 23,000 supervisors, 6,500 transit teams, and 1,700 mobile teams have been formed for the polio campaign.

Apart from this, Chief Ministers of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andaman, and Nicobar have started the campaign by feeding pulse polio drop in their state.

President Kovind launches polio program
A day earlier, President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday launched the Pulse Polio Program for 2021 by giving children under five years of age anti-polio medication at Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Kovind and (country’s) first lady Savita Kovind administered anti-polio medicine to children on the eve of Polio National Immunization Day.

Polio National Immunization Day is celebrated on 31 January and it is also known as ‘Polio Sunday’. Health workers will go to two crore families so that no child is deprived of the safety cycle of the anti-polio vaccine.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
