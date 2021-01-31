Polio National Immunization Day celebrated across country

COVID-19 Updates World 103,194,727 World Confirmed: 103,194,727 Active: 26,107,510 Recovered: 74,856,303 Death: 2,230,914

USA 26,655,740 USA Confirmed: 26,655,740 Active: 9,876,409 Recovered: 16,328,950 Death: 450,381

India 10,747,091 India Confirmed: 10,747,091 Active: 169,654 Recovered: 10,423,125 Death: 154,312

Brazil 9,176,975 Brazil Confirmed: 9,176,975 Active: 954,758 Recovered: 7,998,246 Death: 223,971

Russia 3,850,439 Russia Confirmed: 3,850,439 Active: 477,253 Recovered: 3,300,004 Death: 73,182

UK 3,796,088 UK Confirmed: 3,796,088 Active: 2,016,581 Recovered: 1,673,936 Death: 105,571

Italy 2,541,783 Italy Confirmed: 2,541,783 Active: 463,352 Recovered: 1,990,152 Death: 88,279

Turkey 2,470,901 Turkey Confirmed: 2,470,901 Active: 89,627 Recovered: 2,355,409 Death: 25,865

Germany 2,217,234 Germany Confirmed: 2,217,234 Active: 238,022 Recovered: 1,921,700 Death: 57,512

Pakistan 544,813 Pakistan Confirmed: 544,813 Active: 33,182 Recovered: 499,974 Death: 11,657

China 89,522 China Confirmed: 89,522 Active: 1,668 Recovered: 83,218 Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 31/1Today, Polio National Immunization Day is being celebrated across the country. It is also known as National Immunization Day (NID) or Polio Sunday. On this occasion, the Chief Ministers in all the states across the country started the campaign by feeding pulse polio drops. This campaign will run till 2 February.

Under the Indian government’s campaign to keep the country free from polio, about 17 crore children under the age of five years are given anti-polio medication. About 24 lakh volunteers, 1.5 lakh supervisors, and several civic organizations, WHO, UNICEF, and Rotary are supporting this nationwide campaign. It is the largest vaccination program in the world.

3 crore 40 lakh children of UP to be given drop

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath started the campaign by feeding pulse polio drop at Dufferin Hospital in the capital Lucknow on Sunday. Under the polio campaign in the state, 40 million children under 5 years of age will be given polio drops. The number of polio booths in the state is one lakh 10 thousand. With this, 69 thousand teams have been formed in the state to go from house to house to drop polio. The number of vaccinators in the state is three lakh thirty thousand. 23,000 supervisors, 6,500 transit teams, and 1,700 mobile teams have been formed for the polio campaign.

Apart from this, Chief Ministers of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andaman, and Nicobar have started the campaign by feeding pulse polio drop in their state.

President Kovind launches polio program

A day earlier, President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday launched the Pulse Polio Program for 2021 by giving children under five years of age anti-polio medication at Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Kovind and (country’s) first lady Savita Kovind administered anti-polio medicine to children on the eve of Polio National Immunization Day.

Polio National Immunization Day is celebrated on 31 January and it is also known as ‘Polio Sunday’. Health workers will go to two crore families so that no child is deprived of the safety cycle of the anti-polio vaccine.