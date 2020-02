New Delhi, 6/2: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took a dig at rival BJP over the Chief Minister post of Delhi. Addressing the crowds in a campaign rally, Arvind Kejriwal said no one in the BJP is worthy of becoming the chief minister of Delhi.

Arvind Kejriwal also accused of not clearing the Shaheen Bagh road because of the Delhi assembly election. The Delhi assembly election is scheduled to be held on 8 th February and the counting will be held on 11th February.