Australia,2/2: World Number 2 Novak Djokovic defeated world number 5, Dominic Thiem in a 5 set thriller to clinch his 8th Australian Open title. Djokovic defeated 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a thrilling contest. Djokovic battled past injury to defeat Thiem.

Djokovic defeated Roger Federer in the semifinal and during this match, he sustained an injury.

Djokovic will replace Nadal as the new number 1 tennis player.