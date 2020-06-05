Now You also can become an IITian, IIT Madras is offering free courses

IIT Madras is offering 400 online courses which can be availed by anyone for free. IIT Madras will run these courses from July-December 2020, and anyone, even professionals, can register. Students attending these courses will earn 20 credits for the relevant subject. The lessons will be in the form of a YouTube-live video session, weekly/monthly assignments, or through study material that is available online.The last date for applying to the courses will be on July 27. You can also appear in the examination by paying Rs1000 and it is mandatory to score 75 percent out of 100 for certification.