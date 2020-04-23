Now You can add 8 people in WhatsApp group call , Know How

WhatsApp has made a big change in group calls. During the lockdown, people are using video conferencing apps to stay connected to each other. Perhaps this is the reason that WhatsApp is developing a feature to add more than 4 people to their group calls. Yes, according to the information received from WA Beatinfo, WhatsApp is increasing the list of participants in a group voice call or group video call.

It was told that earlier, only 4 people could be added to this group calling, whereas on WhatsApp, now 8 people will be able to talk together in the group.

WABetaInfo claimed that the new update has been rolled out for Android Beta (v 2.20.133) and iOS Beta (v2.20.50.25).

How to use this new feature

If you also want to use this new feature, then you have to become a beta user. Android users can register in the WhatsApp beta program via the given link, while iOS users will have to use the TestFlight app.