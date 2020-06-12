Now you can get Amazon prime subscription with Jio Fibre

Reliance Jio has announced a new offer for its JioFibre customer. Under this offer selected JioFibre users will get Amazon Prime annual subscription worth 999 free of cost. Amazon Prime membership will available on Gold, Diamond, Platinum, and Titanium plans of Jio Fiber. Under Amazon prime, you get exclusive deals and the products will be delivered in one or two days, Prime Video subscription for one year, Prime Music subscription for one year, Prime Reading subscription for one year, Prime Gaming subscription for one year, Prime Early Access for sales.