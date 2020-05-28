Now you can get double data with JioFiber..Know the plans

In good news for its customer, Reliance Jio will be offering double data to their customer with an annual subscription. Jio fibers currently have 5 plans such as Bronze, Silver, Gold, Diamond, Platinum, and Titanium.

Let us know about the plans-

Bronze JioFiber plan

The JioFiber Bronze plan offers a high-speed monthly data of 350GB with an additional 100GB. The plan is priced at Rs 699 and offers 100Mbps speed. It also offers a complimentary subscription to JioCinema and JioSaavn.

Silver JioFiber plan

The JioFiber Bronze plan offers high-speed monthly data of 800 GB with additional 200GB data. The plan is priced at Rs 849 and offers 100mbps speed. It also comes with a complimentary subscription to JioCinema and JioSaavn and other OTT apps.

Gold JioFiber plan

The JioFiber Gold plan offers monthly data of 1750GB with additional data of 500GB. The plan is priced at Rs 1299 and offers a speed of up to 250mbps. It also provides a complimentary subscription to OTT apps.

Diamond Jio Fiber plan

The JioFiber Diamond Plan offers a monthly data of 4000GB with additional data of 1250GB. The plan is priced at Rs 2499 offers to speed up to 500mbps and comes along with a free subscription to OTT apps.