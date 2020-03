Sydney,14/3: After the declaration of the Corona Virus in the world as an epidemic, the ODI series between Australia and New Zealand has been canceled. On the other hand, Lockie Ferguson, a New Zealand pacer, is suspected to have been infected with the Coronavirus due to a throat infection.

Ferguson is currently kept in isolation for 24 hours. This step has been taken precautionary until the report comes. Ferguson had a sore throat in the first match of the three ODI series against Australia.