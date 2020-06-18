Obesity can lead to death in Coronavirus

We already know that the coronavirus is affecting older people. However, recent studies in countries such as France, Italy, China, and the United States have shown that obesity can be the leading cause of death from COVID-19.

You have to pay attention to bodyweight if you want to save yourself from the effects of the pandemic. If your body weight is not in control, you may be particularly affected by COVID-19.

Studies have shown that obesity can lead to respiratory problems, as well as reduce the body’s immune system. Because of this, obesity can lead to death.