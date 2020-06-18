An Odia making Odisha proud by helping stranded Indian workers in Qatar reaching their home

Many Indian ex-pat workers are stranded without any job in Qatar because of the Coronavirus pandemic. The Indian embassy is working day and night to facilitate the comeback of stranded workers from Qatar to India under the Central government’s Vande Bharat Mission. The registration process has been started and almost 400 people have registered in this process.

Mr. Bidya Bhusan Mohanty, President of Utkalika (Odisha Association in Qatar) is a member of the Eastern Committee. He was working closely with the Embassy to make the transition smooth. He is also in touch with various politicians, civil servants, DGCA, and Airline officials to try for an early flight which can come directly to Bhubaneswar. With the help from the Embassy of India in Qatar, Govt of India, Govt of Odisha, two flights could be arranged to Bhubaneswar, one via Delhi & one through Kolkatta.

The flight via Delhi is scheduled on 18thJun at 2.45 pm which has just left Hamad Airport, Doha, Qatar carrying around 150 passengers, all Odias in that. It will land at BBSR airport on the night of 18th Jun 12.45 pm. The flight via Kolkatta is scheduled for 20th Jun which is planned to carry 80 Odia Passengers.

Mr. Mohanty cherished the work of sending the stranded migrants to their homes. It gives him immense satisfaction.

It is indeed a proud moment for Odisha as an Odia people doing his bit in this grim situation.