Odia IAS officer Arabinda Padhee In National Advisory Panel On Agriculture-Nutrition

Bhubaneswar,3/1: Odisha Cadre IAS officer Arbinda Padhee who is a Ph.D. from Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) has been included in the National Advisory Panel On Agriculture-Nutrition under Poshan Abhiyan. After being inducted in the panel he tweeted that “A nutrition-sensitive agriculture & (sustainable) food system would complement efforts towards a malnutrition-free India.”

Proud feelings to have been included as a member of the National Advisory Panel on Agriculture-Nutrition under Poshan Abhiyaan. A nutrition-sensitive agriculture and (sustainable) food system would complement efforts towards a malnutrition-free India. — Arabinda K Padhee (@arvindpadhee) January 2, 2020