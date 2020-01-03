Odia IAS officer Arabinda Padhee In National Advisory Panel On Agriculture-Nutrition

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Bhubaneswar,3/1: Odisha Cadre IAS officer Arbinda Padhee who is a Ph.D. from Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) has been included in the National Advisory Panel On Agriculture-Nutrition under Poshan Abhiyan. After being inducted in the panel he tweeted that “A nutrition-sensitive agriculture & (sustainable) food system would complement efforts towards a malnutrition-free India.”

