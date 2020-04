Odisha becomes first state to extend lockdown till April 30th

Bhubaneswar, 9/4: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced via a video message that Odisha will be the first state to extend lockdown till April 30. This decision was taken after an intense cabinet meeting visa video conferencing.

“During ongoing lockdown period amid COVID-19 crisis, your discipline and sacrifice have provided us the strength to fight COVID-19,” said chief minister Patnaik.

Odisha has 44 confirmed COVID-19 cases with one death case.