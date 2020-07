Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik appreciated efforts of Kandhamal SP and his team over phone

Bhubaneswar, 7/7: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik talked to Kandhamal SP over the telephone. He appreciated the efforts put up by Kandhamal SP and his team in successfully dealing with Maoist activities in Kandhamal district.

The chief minister also assured that all the possible help will be provided in dealing with Maoist activities.