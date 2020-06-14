Odisha CM updates his Facebook and Twitter dp to spread awareness about Corona virus

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Bhubaneswar, 14/6: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik updated his Facebook and Twitter display picture. Now he is seen wearing a mask in his profile picture . This decision was taken to spread awareness against the deadly Coronavirus.

Odisha is one of the states which has taken various proactive initiatives to fight against the coronavirus.

