Odisha CM updates his Facebook and Twitter dp to spread awareness about Corona virus

Bhubaneswar, 14/6: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik updated his Facebook and Twitter display picture. Now he is seen wearing a mask in his profile picture . This decision was taken to spread awareness against the deadly Coronavirus.
Odisha is one of the states which has taken various proactive initiatives to fight against the coronavirus.
CM @Naveen_Odisha updates his profile picture in FB & Twitter: It coincides with a renewed campaign launched by the Govt for wearing masks
